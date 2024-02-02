Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hyper Luminal Games, Little Nook, Pine Hearts

Pine Hearts Will Release Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Explore the great outdoors in Pine Hearts with a free demo during Steam Next Fest, happening next week from February 5-12.

Indie game developer Hyper Luminal Games and publisher Little Nook have confirmed their latest game, Pine Hearts, is coming to Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a cozy narrative-adventure title in which you are camping in the glorious wilderness and splendor that is Pine Hearts Caravan Park. You'll spend your time enjoying the outdoors as you explore the entire park, finding new items for your campsite, unlocking new destinations, and discovering all of the little secrets this place has to offer. The game's demo will give you a few different locations to travel to, as well as some activities to check out, which will give you a better idea of the kind of game you'll be getting when it eventually launches sometime in Q1 2024. You can check out the latest trailer here as the demo will go live on Steam from February 5-12.

Welcome to Pine Hearts Caravan Park! As Tyke, hop into your hiking boots and explore the paths and rivers of this cozy little world. Rummage around the park and find handy tools that will help you on your journey as you fill out your trusty hillwalking journal. Rediscover memories of Tyke's time in the park many summers ago and unearth the heartfelt story of his childhood. Every inch of the park has little surprises waiting for you to discover! Pine Hearts is a warm, thoughtful game about love, life, memories, and family. It tells a story of the loss of a family member with tenderness and care, but please be aware of this subject matter before playing the game. Pine Hearts takes the item-based progression of Zelda, combines it with Souls-like level design, and wraps it all up in a wholesome aesthetic with a focus on puzzles, not combat.

