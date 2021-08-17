Pinhead Has Been Confirmed As Next Dead By Deadlight Killer

Behaviour Interactive revealed today that the next major killer coming to Dead By Daylight will be none other than the Hellraiser himself, Pinhead. The character has been heavily requested (along with a few other famous horror villains) to be added into the chaos, and now those who love the character will be getting their wish, We don't know any of his abilities yet, and knowing DBD we're going to probably get a map update and a new survivor in the process. We have a little bit more info down below as the Hellraiser Chapter of Dead by Daylight will be available in September on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Steam, Windows Store, Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X|S, with it appearing on the mobile version before the end of the year.

Pinhead is an explorer in the further regions of experience, indulging in the limitless thrill of pleasure and pain. When the puzzle box known as the Lament Configuration—a key to another dimension—is found in The Entity's realm, it's only a matter of time before it falls into curious hands. Once opened, he arrives. What comes next is sweet suffering that will spill over the realm. Hellraiser is the latest major horror franchise to join Dead by Daylight and marks yet another milestone in an already stellar year for Behaviour Interactive's action/horror hit. This additional IP arrives on the heels of the Resident Evil Chapter's huge commercial and critical success, launched alongside Dead by Daylight's fifth anniversary in June. Those celebrations were themselves followed closely by another landmark moment as Dead by Daylight set a participation record for concurrent players on all platforms with numbers skyrocketing to a high of over 207,000 concurrent users in June.