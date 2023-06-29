Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Envision Entertainment, Volker Wertich

Pioneers Of Pagonia Announced With Debut Trailer

Volker Wertich returns with his own follow-up to The Settlers with an all-new civilization sim called Pioneers Of Pagonia.

German indie game publisher Envision Entertainment has teamed up with designer Volker Wertich to announce Pioneers Of Pagonia is on the way. If you're not familiar with Wertich's work, he is the creator of The Settlers series from Ubisoft, so the man has some experience in making titles like this one, as you'll be taking on a new kind of civilization simulator. Working with a 20-person development team, the game was first unveiled back in February, but this trailer basically serves as a proper introduction to their strategic city builder. This particular game has been designed to focus on building, discovering, and exploring a fabulous fantasy world, as you will not just form a society to survive but thrive and expand beyond what it is. You can check out the trailer below, as the team is aiming to release the game into Early Access by the end of 2023.

"Pioneers of Pagonia is the ultimate world-building simulation game, a return to classic city-building gameplay where players will discover and explore the fabled islands of Pagonia and forge alliances with its many inhabitants. With over 40 different building types and over 70 different goods and dispersed production chains available in Early Access, players can get creative in building their own unique economy. Watch Pagonia come to life through stunning animations for all goods transports, production processes, and discoveries of the population. And thanks to the procedurally generated maps, countless variations are possible for a unique game experience every time."

"The gameplay of Pioneers of Pagonia features Volker Wertich and Envision Entertainment's signature "Wuselfaktor" — a German word which roughly translates to "the hustle and bustle factor" — and focuses on a deep economic simulation with branching production chains. Thousands of Pagonians scurry through the settlement and conscientiously pursue their duties. However, even in fabulous Pagonia there are dark secrets, vicious creatures and territorial conflicts to be solved."

