Pioneers Of Pagonia Comes To Early Access On December 13

Envision Entertainment confirmed they are releasing Pioneers of Pagonia into Early Access on Steam this Wednesday, December 13.

Article Summary Envision Entertainment launches Pioneers Of Pagonia on Steam Early Access, December 13.

Early Access release's scope is unconfirmed; follows an expansive Steam Next Fest demo.

Gameplay centers on exploration, economy building, and uniting scattered tribes.

Offers procedurally generated maps for varied playstyles, from peaceful to combat-focused.

Indie game developer and publisher Envision Entertainment has confirmed Pioneers Of Pagonia will be released on December 13 into Early Access on Steam. The team really didn't give any indication as to how much of the game we would see. Back in October, they released a free demo during Steam Next Fest, and we ended up with a much bigger experience than we anticipated. So it could very well be we get a massive version of the game that's near completion and still being worked on. We'll see what they give us this Wednesday.

Pioneers Of Pagonia

In a world of countless islands populated with scattered tribes, you travel and lead your people as a visionary to forge alliances with the inhabitants after helping each other and gaining their trust. Send out your pioneers to discover untouched soil, find hidden resources, and explore secret places. Use your creativity and strategic skills to build a thriving economy! Watch your Pagonians' water fields, harvest crops, and produce excellent meals for your population! The more food and housing you provide, the more you increase the number of diligent workers. They will boost your production by working as miners, woodcutters, armor- and weaponsmiths, and many more!

Set out into the mysterious fog and expand your territory to find scattered tribes, new land, and hidden secrets of Pagonia! Your mission is to help neutral tribes by trading valuable resources, discovering mythical artifacts, and finding your lost people. You have reached your goal once you have explored the whole island, defeated enemies, and united everyone who was lost. Procedural maps provide endless possibilities and a vast variety of game experiences. Choose your playstyle and create unique islands! Adjust the number of neutral factions, the structure of terrain types, and the difficulty of enemies. If you prefer to fully focus on building a village with no enemies at all, simply generate a map without them!

