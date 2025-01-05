Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Konvenant Games, Pirates Never Die

Pirates Never Die Announces Late-January Release Date

Pirates Never Die has been given an official release date, as we'll see the new third-person horror zombie game in a few weeks

Indie game developer and publisher Konvenant Games have put an official release date on their first game, Pirates Never Die. The game hasn't really received a ton of hype, primarily due to the fact that the company is so new they barely have anything out there showing it off. But this is a third-person horror zombie game in which you must uncover the mystery of a cursed island and figure out why the pirates on this island walk among the living. The game will be released on January 24 on PC via Steam.

Pirates Never Die

Pirates Never Die is a third-person horror zombie game set in a chilling, atmospheric world where players must uncover the mysteries of a cursed island. Play as Deacon, a young pirate, in search of his brother after rumors of his disappearance. Faced with a new reality, the fight for survival begins. What kind of mysteries lay around the corner? With the constant threat of zombies attacking and unknown forces of time and death, survival becomes a chilling quest as players dive deeper into this world's eerie mysteries and psychological hold. The world of Pirates Never Die has many different weapons and abilities–some call magic–to find as you navigate and open new areas. The game masterfully combines psychological tension with survival elements, challenging players to navigate their fears while exploring every inch of the island. The dark environments and dynamic soundscapes are designed to play tricks on the mind, making every step an intense experience.

Mind-Bending Psychological Horror : The game blurs the lines between reality and illusion, ensuring players are never sure what's real.

: The game blurs the lines between reality and illusion, ensuring players are never sure what's real. Atmospheric Exploration : Traverse a chilling island filled with hidden secrets, haunting visuals, and dynamic environments that react to your presence.

: Traverse a chilling island filled with hidden secrets, haunting visuals, and dynamic environments that react to your presence. Treasure Hunting Adventure : Dive deep into the art of treasure hunting, unearthing hidden gems and powerful weapons essential for survival.

: Dive deep into the art of treasure hunting, unearthing hidden gems and powerful weapons essential for survival. Sound-Driven Tension : The game's sound design is pivotal, immersing players in the dark with auditory cues that guide, mislead, and frighten.

: The game's sound design is pivotal, immersing players in the dark with auditory cues that guide, mislead, and frighten. Challenging Puzzles: Solve intricate puzzles to uncover the island's path and move closer to the truth.

