Plaion Announces New Major Boxing Title With Undisputed Undisputed is set to be the first major boxing title released for multiple gaming platforms in over a decade.

Plaion has revealed that they're going to release a new box gaming for PC and consoles going by the name of Undisputed. The game is going to take on the world of professional boxing in a whole new light, focusing on major organizations and championship titles for both men's and women's divisions across multiple weight classes. With names from the current roster of competitors in 2023, mixed in with legends from the past for a bit of nostalgia. No streamer or celebrity versions or fictional characters are to be seen. They are looking to bring a focus back to the competitive side of the sport and its organizations, including the BBBC, IBF, WBC, and WBO. The game will be launched into Early Access on PC on January 31st via Steam.

"Undisputed packs a punch with stunning visuals, a revolutionary footwork system, and deep strategy. With over 60 different punches, voiceovers from legendary referees and commentators, and support from the world of boxing, Undisputed intends to live up to its name and become the king of boxing titles. The Early Access launch for Undisputed will feature a roster of over 50 playable characters, including Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, Deontay Wilder, Katie Taylor, and a fully-fledged women's division across six unique fight locations, including a large arena and Coldwell's gym. Players can enjoy Undisputed offline against friends or AI opponents, or they can go online and compete for a place on the leaderboards. To ensure that Undisputed is a truly authentic experience, Sheffield-based developer Steel City Interactive is partnering with all the heavy-weight brands in boxing, including the World Boxing Council, the British Boxing Board of Control, Empire, and many more."

Revolutionary footwork mechanics, including a Loose Movement modifier to help you move around the ring with ease.

More than 60 individual punches. Punch from multiple angles and directions. Feint to set up a trap and counter.

All the tools needed to create an unbreakable defense. Slip punches, weave, dodge, and block before finding your opening to strike.

Physics-driven interactions – punches can sometimes go around or even through an opponent's guard.

Up close and personal fighting like never before.