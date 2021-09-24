Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey Gets A Release Date

Assemble Entertainment revealed the official release date this week for their upcoming game Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey. If you haven't check out this game yet, you'll be thrust into the navigational booths of a shapeshifter who has become shipwrecked on Earth where you're experiencing Bavarian hospitality first-hand. You'll use whatever means necessary to repair your ship and get off this rock as quickly as possible while trying out the finer foods of the area. Such as beer and pretzels. The game will officially launch on Steam, iOS, and Android on October 28th, 2021. You can check out the latest trailer along with some extra info on the game below.

Set in the style of an interactive book — similar to previous RobotPumpkin games like the popular The Innsmouth Case — Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey is a classic tale of culture shock between two very different demographics. The game will see players designing their very own custom space creature who will attempt to navigate this strange, archaic land filled with lederhosen and lager where every decision can change the outcome of the story! Inspired by old-school science fiction stories and with a hefty dose of poking fun at German village life, players can look forward to beautiful, hand-drawn art, endearing characters and hilarious encounters, along with19 different endings — the tiny Bavarian town of "Unter-Hinterobersdorf" is waiting! "Basic" Bavarians Meet "Extra" Terrestrials: Design your very own cute, cuddly, and conniving space creature with unique features and a touching backstory.

Make the Right (or Funniest) Decision: With 19 possible endings, every choice matters, which means plenty of trial and error with comedic results.

Big Brain Blobs: Use those alien wits to solve fun, challenging mini-games and discover handy (or tentacle-y) items to help you escape the savage backwater of Southern Germany.

Handmade German Craftsmanship: Dozens of beautifully illustrated backgrounds and animated characters breathe life and personality into this perfectly blended sci-fi comedy experience



Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey | Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/I0Ui-Y8XUqg)