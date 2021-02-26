Planet Coaster: Console Edition Just Got Two New Additions

Frontier Developments has released two new packs of content into Planet Coaster: Console Edition as players can get some new designs. The two packs in question are the Vintage pack and the World's Fair pack, both of which have been on PC for a couple of years, so it's nice to see them being added to the console version now. We have details of what's in both below, but the shorthand is that you're getting a bunch of new rides, shops, vendors, and more with those specific looks and designs in mind. You can get both packs together for $15, but if you're only interested in one or the other, they're sold individually for $10.

The Vintage Pack allows players to step back in time and discover the delights of yesteryear, with a beautiful selection of content themed around turn-of-the-century amusement parks. Joining the already fantastic array of coasters are Zephyrus, a high-speed, wooden coaster with a tarnished charm, and Aces Sky, which lets guests 'pilot' retro biplanes down a large wooden pipe as gravity and momentum work their magic. In addition to the two brand new coasters there's also five fabulous flat rides for guests to enjoy. There's Round The World, combining the gentle and spinning motions of a Ferris wheel; Loop Da Loop, a twin cabin inverting swinger from the 1930s; Test Flight, an inverting plane ride which the guests can control; Hurricane, twisting and turning action as a fairground staple; and Centrum, a classic carnival ride which spins at high speeds at a thrilling 50 degrees. Aside from rides and coasters, the Vintage Pack for Planet Coaster: Console Edition is brimming with a whole new range of Victorian inspired scenery, decorative trimmings and architecture. From art deco stages on which a barbershop quartet sings tunes, to a sophisticated trapeze playground for professional tumblers to swing and twirl, players won't be short of ways to add some pizazz to their parks.

With the World's Fair Pack players can pay homage to the sights and sounds of China, USA, France, Morocco, Italy, Germany, Japan, UK, Mexico, and Spain as they take guests on a whistle-stop tour of some of the planet's most iconic destinations. Each country has its own theme offering up unique shops, restaurants and scenery options. From cultural props and giant food signs, to brand new wall set styles based on the new country themes complete with shop panels, doors and roof pieces, players have everything they need to build the ultimate international entertainment park. There's also three new rides to discover, Jixxer & Interceptor are a duelling duo of launched coasters. Guests hop on their very own motorcycle and speed down a track that whips and winds around itself, giving the impression of a high-speed bike chase. Polarity offers guests a new way to travel with its rapid transport system which uses magnetic forces to propel the coaster train around the park.