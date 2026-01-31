Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, Takeshi Furukawa, Wishfully Studios

Planet of Lana II Chats With Its Composer In Latest Video

Planet of Lana II has released a new video covering the game's soundtrack, as they talk with BAFTA composer Takeshi Furukawa

Indie game developer Wishfully Studios and publisher Thunderful Publishing dropped a new video for Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, as they discuss the game's soundtrack. For this particular video, they chatted with BAFTA-nominated composer Takeshi Furukawa in Budapest, Hungary, to get his thoughts on putting together the score for this title and the work that went into making it help the sequel stand out. Enjoy the video above as we're still waiting to find out when in 2026 the game will be released.

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf

Embark on an unforgettable cinematic puzzle journey with Lana and her loyal companion Mui. Whether you're a returning hero or a new adventurer, step into a world where a new, ancient mystery emerges from Novo's hidden depths. But as they scour these depths, a new threat will put their unbreakable bond to the ultimate test, guiding Lana to confront her destiny amidst encroaching shadows.

Unique, Evolved Companion Gameplay: Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving.

Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving. Solve Diverse & Clever Puzzles: Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions.

Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions. Master Stealth & Wit: Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes.

Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes. Survive Challenging Action Sequences: Use your reflexes and master Lana's new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences.

Use your reflexes and master Lana's new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences. Discover an Epic & Deeper Story: Immerse in a longer, more profound sci-fi saga. Confront Lana's own demons and unveil the planet's darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters.

Immerse in a longer, more profound sci-fi saga. Confront Lana's own demons and unveil the planet's darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters. Return of an Acclaimed Composer: Experience Takeshi Furukawa's critically acclaimed score, from the original Planet of Lana. His mesmerizing compositions seamlessly elevate every emotional beat and cinematic moment.

