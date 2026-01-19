Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Planet of Lana II, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, Wishfully Studios

Planet of Lana II Releases Extended Gameplay Video

Check out the latest gameplay video for Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf as the developers show off over ten minutes of footage

Article Summary Watch over ten minutes of new Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf gameplay revealed by Wishfully Studios.

Explore evolved companion mechanics with Lana and Mui in a cinematic sci-fi puzzle adventure sequel.

Master new stealth, action, and puzzle-solving features with challenging, physics-based gameplay.

Uncover a deeper story, stunning worlds, and hear a returning composer in this anticipated indie sequel.

Indie game developer Wishfully Studios and publisher Thunderful Publishing recently shared an extended gameplay video for Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf. The video was released via ID@Xbox, as they showed off over ten minutes of footage from the cinematic sci-fi puzzle adventure sequel, giving players a better idea of what to excpect from the title. Enjoy the video here as the team is planning to release the game sometime in 2026 for PC and consoles, but has not set a release window yet.

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf

Embark on an unforgettable cinematic puzzle journey with Lana and her loyal companion Mui. Whether you're a returning hero or a new adventurer, step into a world where a new, ancient mystery emerges from Novo's hidden depths. But as they scour these depths, a new threat will put their unbreakable bond to the ultimate test, guiding Lana to confront her destiny amidst encroaching shadows.

Unique, Evolved Companion Gameplay: Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving.

Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving. Solve Diverse & Clever Puzzles: Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions.

Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions. Master Stealth & Wit: Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes.

Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes. Survive Challenging Action Sequences: Use your reflexes and master Lana's new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences.

Use your reflexes and master Lana's new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences. Discover an Epic & Deeper Story: Immerse in a longer, more profound sci-fi saga. Confront Lana's own demons and unveil the planet's darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters.

Immerse in a longer, more profound sci-fi saga. Confront Lana's own demons and unveil the planet's darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters. Return of an Acclaimed Composer: Experience Takeshi Furukawa's critically acclaimed score, from the original Planet of Lana. His mesmerizing compositions seamlessly elevate every emotional beat and cinematic moment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!