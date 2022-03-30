Planet Zoo Announces Wetlands Animal Pack For Mid-April

Frontier Developments revealed a brand new content pack coming to Planet Zoo in April with the Wetlands Animal Pack. The content will come as part of the 1.9 Update, as they'll be adding a number of fun additions to the game such as the Platypus, the Asian Small Clawed Otter, and the Capybara (seen below). Not to mention a number of new attractions and options for the park that will bring it to life. You can read more and check out the trailer for it below as this pack will be available on April 12th, 2022 for $10.

Planet Zoo: Wetlands Animal Pack brings eight fascinating new species to the game. Introducing the endearing Capybara, which spends much of the day wallowing in nearby pools; the Platypus, with its duck-like bill and beaver-like tail; the Asian Small Clawed Otter, who moves gracefully through the water; the aptly-named Spectacled Caiman, whose eyes peep above the water as it basks; the Nile Lechwe, whose slender hooves have adapted to life on marshy floodplains; the Wild Water Buffalo, with its formidable horns; and the Red-Crowned Crane, whose mesmerizing mating dance is a marvel to behold. Finally, the Danube Crested Newt exhibit animal, with its distinctively jagged spine and unique spotted coloring, is certain to capture the attention of zoo guests.

Players can observe new animations as their Planet Zoo: Wetlands Animal Pack arrivals settle into their habitats. From the elegant deep-water hunting of the Asian Small Clawed Otter, to the relaxing bathing habits of the Capybara, these fascinating species have a unique relationship with their marshy surroundings. Prospective zookeepers can also put their skills to the test with a thrilling new timed scenario set in the vibrant Brazilian Pantanal region, the world's largest wetlands ecosystem. Players will be tasked with helping an animal sanctuary's rescue efforts, adopting and caring for new arrivals. And don't forget the guests, who players will need to educate and entertain to ensure the facility can truly thrive.

Alongside the pack, players will also enjoy a free base-game update, which brings with it a range of extras and enhancements, including roaming educator talks, a new 'Explore Cam' feature which allows players to experience their zoos at guest height, a color and transparency editor for exhibit water, and more.