Planet Zoo Celebrates Its Second Anniversary With Free Update

Frontier Developments has marked the second anniversary of Planet Zoo by releasing a brand new update for the game that's totally free. It is kinda weird to see this game barely turn two years old as the team have been doing their best to prove a ton of updates and DLC content to keep it running and active. For a number of people in the pandemic, this game became a passion project the same way others treated Animal Crossing: New Horizons. So the team are rewarding everyone with some special additions to their zoo.

This particular update gives you a new in-game shop called Bernie's Bakes, which will provide guests with sweet treats to purchase as they walk around. They've also added the Black and White Ruffed Lemur, which is going to be a park favorite depending on how you position it. The tea has also added a weekend-long Community Challenge, which kicks off today and runs all the way through Nivember 7th, provifinh you increased chances for high-rated animals and albino coloring to collect, as well as a new complete avatar outfit. You can check out some of it below in a livestream video the team held today.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Planet Zoo | Anniversary Livestream (https://youtu.be/oxbVsiqQH5Y)