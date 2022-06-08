Planet Zoo: Conservation Pack Set For Release On June 21st

Frontier Developments revealed a new DLC pack on the way for Planet Zoo as the Conservation Pack will be released on June 21st. As you may have guessed by the name alone, this pack is adding a small collection of endangered animals to your potential pool of creatures to have in your park. Where you can help take care of them and allow people to see them as we (in the real world) are trying to make sure they do not become extinct. It will also come with a free update for the base game which will include animal chorus behavior for select species, interactive education stations, and a new climbing enrichment. Like all packs for the game, this one will be sold for $10. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer for the pack down at the bottom.

Planet Zoo: Conservation Pack invites players to discover five unique endangered animals from across the globe, and explore how their zoos can help them thrive. Przewalski's Horse, the last truly wild horse, with its stocky build, once again roams the dry grasslands of Mongolia thanks to reintroduction efforts. The critically endangered Amur Leopard, with its stunning cream-spotted coat, is the subject of innovative global breeding programmes. The vocal Siamang is most at home issuing its melodic call from high branches in increasingly fragmented Indonesian forests. The Scimitar-Horned Oryx, whose long horns are especially desired by hunters, is one of the most endangered species in the pack and is considered extinct in the wild. Finally, the Axolotl exhibit animal, a unique amphibian native to Mexico, whose aquatic habitat is under threat.

Along with the chance to care for and learn about these captivating new creatures, zookeepers can fully embrace the concept of a modern, self-sufficient zoo thanks to over 150 stunning new sustainability-inspired scenery pieces. From a vibrant backdrop of pollinator-friendly meadow flowers and versatile trees such as the Korean Pine, to sustainable maintenance props and environmentally friendly buildings, the pack contains everything avid builders need to create the authentic look of a bustling conservation-focused zoo. Planet Zoo: Conservation Pack also includes a brand new timed scenario set against a breathtaking Mongolian-inspired backdrop. Budding conservationists must put their skills to the test as they work to protect endangered species against the clock. Time is of the essence, as Zookeepers are tasked with the rescue, rehabilitation and release of these animals, while also ensuring improved surroundings, guest education, renewable energy sources, and plant diversity remain paramount.