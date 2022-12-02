Planet Zoo's Grasslands Animal Pack Arrives December 13th

Frontier Developments revealed the next pack coming to Planet Zoo as the team will release the Grasslands Animal Pack this month. The pack will run you $10, and bring with it several animals that you'll find both adorable and pretty calming but also can be a little vicious, such as the Armadillo, Emu, Caracal, Wallaby, Hyena, and more. Plus, a butterfly exhibit and other additions will bring more life to your zoo. We have more info below as the pack will release on December 13th.

"Planet Zoo: Grasslands Animal Pack brings eight unique new species to the game. Introducing the Nine-Banded Armadillo, with its extraordinary armor; the Maned Wolf, with its impressively long legs; the curious Emu, with its recognizable grey plumage; the agile and elusive Caracal; the alert Red-Necked Wallaby; the scavenging Striped Hyena; and the striking Blue Wildebeest. In addition, zookeepers can choose from a stunning assortment of five colorful species of Butterfly to populate their Walkthrough Exhibit, including Cloudless Sulphur, European Peacock, Menelaus Blue Morpho, Monarch, and Old World Swallowtail. These flying insects can be kept together as Planet Zoo's first-ever interspecies-compatible exhibit animals. New animations, such as the Nine-Banded Armadillo's preening and sniffing, the bounce of the Caracal's floppy ears as it prowls through the grass, and the juvenile Red-Necked Wallaby's playful interactions, are also bound to keep even the most discerning zoo guests entertained.

Zookeepers can also test out their management skills thanks to an enthralling new Career scenario set within the picturesque grasslands of Argentina. Players will help wealthy socialite Tiffany Summers – who also featured in the recent Twilight Pack scenario – to earn her zookeeping permit. They'll learn more about the important roles of animal care and conservation as they work to relocate the diverse inhabitants of her mansion grounds to a more suitable new home. Alongside the pack, players will also enjoy a free base-game update, which brings with it a range of extras, enhancements, and quality-of-life updates, including all-new Guided Zoo Tours. Perfect for maximizing both guest satisfaction and profit, zookeepers will be able to set their tour schedules, balancing animal talks with breaks to keep guests educated and energized. A new Heatmap tool displays guest visibility for each habitat, while a new terrain option in Sandbox mode provides an ideal set-up for budding builders to capture dioramas for their favorite animals.