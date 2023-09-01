Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Club Koala, Play For Fun

Play For Fun Revealed New AI-Powered Game Called Club Koala

Originally revealed during Gamescom 2023, indie studio Play For Fun will be releasing a new 3D AI-powered game called Club Koala.

Play For Fun, an indie gaming studio within Kunlun Group, has revealed a new AI-powered 3D simulation game called Club Koala. Originally revealed during Gamescom, the team showed off the way the game operates by utilizing the intuitive AI NPCs and advanced editors, making it so that players can create their own customized world and characters within it that grow alongside them, making it so you don't need complex coding knowledge. You can read more about it below.

Island Construction: Located on the Home Island, this provides the building blocks for social gameplay. Players can use an avatar system to customize virtual identities, design their own experiences, connect with other players through quests and games, and meet AI NPCs along the way that grow alongside players, building companionship and community in their unique dream world.

Located on the Home Island, this provides the building blocks for social gameplay. Players can use an avatar system to customize virtual identities, design their own experiences, connect with other players through quests and games, and meet AI NPCs along the way that grow alongside players, building companionship and community in their unique dream world. Koala Editor: Built on Unity3D and equipped with an abundant model asset box for creating playable UGC level maps and obstacle course games, there is no coding language at all, giving players the freedom to design and customize to their liking without needing outside help. This high-tech editing tool is simplified for people of all levels to easily manage and operate and supports players in their island development. If they can envision it, this tool will help them bring it to life.

Built on Unity3D and equipped with an abundant model asset box for creating playable UGC level maps and obstacle course games, there is no coding language at all, giving players the freedom to design and customize to their liking without needing outside help. This high-tech editing tool is simplified for people of all levels to easily manage and operate and supports players in their island development. If they can envision it, this tool will help them bring it to life. UGC Mini Games: Leveraging the Koala editor, players can design their own unique challenges and games with different genres that cater to all skill levels and play styles. Players can also have fun competing and participating in mini-games with their friends, using each other's creations, or sharing their designs with the community, fostering collaboration, feedback, and the opportunity to connect with fellow developers and have exclusive access to one-of-a-kind mini-games only available on Club Koala.

Leveraging the Koala editor, players can design their own unique challenges and games with different genres that cater to all skill levels and play styles. Players can also have fun competing and participating in mini-games with their friends, using each other's creations, or sharing their designs with the community, fostering collaboration, feedback, and the opportunity to connect with fellow developers and have exclusive access to one-of-a-kind mini-games only available on Club Koala. AI NPCs: Using Play for Fun's Atom AI System, which combines generative AI with the studio's own developed technology, AI NPCs can learn from players they encounter in the game and adapt their behavior to engage in actions and conversations that are natural and authentic. By analyzing player patterns and preferences, the interaction between the player and the AI NPC will be remembered by the NPC and reflected in the subsequent interaction between them, building a true bond between player and NPC. Each AI NPC will conduct its own behavior according to its own personality traits, characteristics, wishes, and memories, and will affect the relationship and development of other NPCs in the world.

