The Secret Rares Of Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry
Supreme Rivalry, the latest expansion in the Unison Warrior series, has been released by the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. This set has three highly valued Secret Rares, which are worth over $100 USD upon release due to the difficulty of pulling these. It is generally thought that there are two Secret Rares spread throughout not a Booster Box, but a case of Booster Boxes. As a result, we generally see these cards retain value as they are quite a bit rarer than the Secret Rare offerings of other, non-Dragon Ball Super card games.
After published a dedicated piece to Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry's most valuable Secret Rare (coded "SCR"), the "SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior," I thought it would be fun to do the same for each of the set's SCRs.
- Robelu, Demigra's Secretary SCR
- Card Number: BT13-154
- Current Market Value: $171.01
- Who is this character?: Robelu is from the video game Dragon Ball Heroes and has been adapted into the tie-in anime and manga, Super Dragon Ball Heroes. She is from the Demon Realm and debuts in the Demigra Assault Saga as a villain. The current Unison Warrior series running through multiple sets of DBS Card Game focuses partially on these characters.
- Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR
- Card Number: BT13-152
- Current Market Value: $199.79
- Who is this character?: Syn Shenron is a Dragon Ball GT character and is the final member of the Shadow Dragons, which are the final villains to appear in GT. With a goal of universal destruction, Syn Shenron was defeated by Goku in his Super Saiyan 4 form. Syn then transformed into Omega Shenron by consuming the Dragon Balls and engaged in an iconic fight with Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta before being defeated by Goku's Universal Spirit Bomb.
- SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior
- Card Number: BT13-153
- Current Market Value: $209.77
- Who is this character?: Don't miss the full article here!