The Secret Rares Of Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry

Supreme Rivalry, the latest expansion in the Unison Warrior series, has been released by the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. This set has three highly valued Secret Rares, which are worth over $100 USD upon release due to the difficulty of pulling these. It is generally thought that there are two Secret Rares spread throughout not a Booster Box, but a case of Booster Boxes. As a result, we generally see these cards retain value as they are quite a bit rarer than the Secret Rare offerings of other, non-Dragon Ball Super card games.

After published a dedicated piece to Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry's most valuable Secret Rare (coded "SCR"), the "SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior," I thought it would be fun to do the same for each of the set's SCRs.