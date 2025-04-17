Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: PlayDate

Playdate Reveals Plans For Season Two Content With Updates

Playdate held a special livestream today talking about some of the games coming in Season Two, plus a number of new title reveals

Playdate held a spoecial livestream this morning, going over much of the content that will be coming to the handheld console for Season Two. The team focused on five new awesome titles, including Shadowgate PD, Dig! Dig! Dino!, Taria & Como, and more. Plus a number of other titles that were revealed but the full details have not been revealed yet. We have more details below and the stream above for you to enjoy!

Playdate – Season Two

Fulcrum Defender

From the makers of FTL: Faster Than Light and Into the Breach comes a totally different kind of game… Find your optimal build and perfect your aiming skills to survive in this crank-powered, arcade action game! Easy to pick up and difficult to master, Fulcrum Defender will test your focus and skill.

Taria & Como

Taria & Como is a physics-based puzzle platformer where movement is built around swinging instead of jumping. Play as Taria, a young girl with a prosthetic leg, as she rescues her little sister Como in the midst of a world that constantly underestimates her. Separated after a disaster, Taria wakes up in a hospital where she's forced to use an "approved" prosthetic that limits her mobility. Undeterred, she takes control of her own fate, using ingenuity and sheer determination to escape and find her sister.

Shadowgate PD

The classic point-and-click adventure Shadowgate, reimagined with all new music, art and functionality, taking the best of the previous versions and creating a unique remake for Playdate. Thrust into the role of "The Seed of Prophecy," players travel deep into the living castle, in hopes of defeating the evil that dwells within – the dreaded Warlock Lord.

Dig! Dig! Dino!

Dig Dig Dino! is a game about digging… for dinosaurs bones and other treasure! Joining a crew of paleontologists at a new digsite, shovel your way down to many incredible discoveries. Piece together whole dino skeletons and analyze strange artifacts, uncovering lost secrets buried deep underground. Sell off coins and treasure to build an arsenal of digging tools, then upgrade them to go deeper and find even more bones and loot!

More Games To Be Revealed

Chance's Lucky Escape – Developed by Goloso Games (Spike II: The Great Emu War) and Julia Minamata (The Crimson Diamond)

Developed by Goloso Games (Spike II: The Great Emu War) and Julia Minamata (The Crimson Diamond) Long Puppy – Developed by Indiana-Jonas (Surmount)

– Developed by Indiana-Jonas (Surmount) Otto's Galactic Groove – Developed by Team Otto (Skwish)

– Developed by Team Otto (Skwish) Catchadiablos – Developed by Amano Games (Pullfrog Deluxe)

Developed by Amano Games (Pullfrog Deluxe) The Whiteout – Developed by Scenic Route Software (Post Hero, Generations)

Developed by Scenic Route Software (Post Hero, Generations) Black Hole Havoc – Developed by Cosmic Bros (Jolly Chimp Champ)

Developed by Cosmic Bros (Jolly Chimp Champ) Wheelsprung – Developed by Nino van Hooff (Gravity Express) and Julie Bjørnskov (Escape the Arcade)

Developed by Nino van Hooff (Gravity Express) and Julie Bjørnskov (Escape the Arcade) Tiny Turnip – Developed by Luke Sanderson (Paper Pilot)

Developed by Luke Sanderson (Paper Pilot) ▀▄▀▄▀▄ – Developed by Dustin Mierau (Playmaker, Napster)

