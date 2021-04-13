Playpulse ONE, An Exercise Bike Video Game Console, Out Q4 2021

A company called Playpulse, based in Oslo, Norway, has unveiled an all-new way to stay in shape while entertaining yourself with video games. The Playpulse ONE, their new exercise bike and video gaming console, has been unveiled by the company and will be available widely come the fourth quarter of this year.

According to the company, their new console has been made in an effort to get more sedentary gamers into more active shape through entertainment and fitness regimens. Players of this console will be able to initially choose between four different games or stream their favorite shows via a number of existing popular streaming services. An optional, paid subscription service called Playpulse Live will allow users to update their games as those updates arise, letting people stay current on the newest versions of the games on the Playpulse ONE.

You can watch this console in action in a gameplay video on YouTube below!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Meet Playpulse ONE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJUf8dJN_rk)

According to the press release for this console:

Playpulse ONE has a high precision pedal sensor integrating pedaling with the gameplay. Handlebars with game controllers and heart-rate sensors combine immersive gaming with measurable exercise results. With a 24" multitouch computer and a dedicated graphics card, the ONE is able to run 3D games with online multiplayer for truly social workout experiences. Playpulse ONE offers a rich library of video games, entertainment, and fitness content. Users can stream their favorite show – if they keep the pace up – or the screen goes dark (optional). For the fitness purists we've made Playpulse Studio – also filled with gamification elements to make your desired workout program more exciting. The core Playpulse experience is in the exercise gaming. Playpulse ONE will ship with four games made with Unity 3D, in addition to several new games and experiences currently in development. In the future, Playpulse will create an open API for third party developers to create new and exciting experiences.

If this product interests you or your loved ones, preorders are live with a 40% discount. The Playpulse ONE will market at roughly $1999.99, so the discount of about $800 USD is pretty prolific. You can find the sale by clicking here. Does this new gaming console and exercise bike interest you? Let us know what you think in the comments below!