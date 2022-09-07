Plunder Panic Announces It Will Release On September 16th

Indie developer and publisher Will Winn Games revealed that they will be releasing Plunder Panic on PC and consoles on September 16th. The news came down during PAX West 2022 as the team revealed it would be out for Windows/Mac, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck, with each version coming complete with full cross-platform play to get the most out of the 6-v-6 competition. You can check out more about it below as we wind our way to its release.

Plunder Panic is a swashbuckling action–arcade game for up to 12 players where two rival crews battle for supremacy on the high seas! Featuring both local and online play, work with your crew to plunder booty, defeat the enemy captain, or scuttle their ship. The first team to capture an objective wins, so be on the lookout for other sneaky pirates! Raise the Jolly Roger and dive into this blend of classic and modern games, where retro graphics and simple controls meet fast-paced, frantic arcade action. With multiple play modes, unique power-ups and game changing modify-arrs, there are hundreds of gameplay combinations guaranteed to shiver ye timbers! Plunder Panic features flexible team configurations, including local, online, and AI-controlled players. Time to assemble your crew, get all hands on deck and send your scurvy competition to Davy Jones' Locker!

Inspired by classic SNES games, Plunder Panic blends retro graphics, arcadey action, and a boatload of online (and offline) gameplay modes and options to shiver even the most hardened pirates' timbers. Two teams of up to six players must go all hands on deck and face off against each other, utilizing a variety of weapons, enchanted items, and power-ups. In addition to matchmaking online, players can play together locally with as many controllers supported on their respective platforms. Cross-play also enables online matchmaking across all versions of the game.