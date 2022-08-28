PM Studios Reveals New Ballistic Rhythm Platformer Krimson

PM Studios and indie developer CryingPsychohas revealed a brand new ballistic metal-themed rhythm platformer with Krimson. In what feels like Crypt Of The Necrodancer being funneled through a copy of DOOM, you'll be making your way through dangerous rooms, all set to a specific beat that you'll need to keep in step with just not to get buzz-sawed to pieces. Death can be quick, but it's also short and to the point, as you'll be taken back to the start to try again and hopefully learn from your mistakes. The game will be released on PC sometime in Q4 2022, but for the time being, you can read up on it below and check out the totally metal trailer.

Hell hath rhythm and only the ones who can dance with it can conquer it. Platforms, obstacles, hazards, objects, and rules change in synch with music, the heart of this game. This game is an interactive industrial electronic techno dubstep metal album so prepare your finest headphones for this one; your ears will thank you for it! Krimson takes place in four settings: A blood-soaked organic and demonic setting filled with red all over, complemented by dirty distorted electronic tunes,

A sharp, filthy, grungy, and ruthless industrial setting accompanied by grungy industrial musical madness,

A psychedelic LSD-fueled acid trip that just gets trippier with techno, acid and dubstep beats to bang your bloody head to 'till you don't feel your neck.

Plus a brain-melting, eye-piercing, hot molten metal madness of fire and lava with the most brutal destructive devastating argent metal to melt your ears too. You will not get comfortable. The game demands your attention. It's a challenge of your skills, your mind, and sometimes, your patience. Get comfortable with not being comfortable. But that's a price worth paying for those willing to conquer hell itself.