Pocket Bravery Announced For Release Sometime In 2023

Publisher PQube and developer Statera Studio revealed today that their fighting game Pocket Bravery will be coming sometime in 2023. If you feel a bit of nostalgia looking at this one, that's perfectly accurate as the developers aimed to make a game that harnesses the embodiment of several classic fighting games but with its own twist to feel original and modern. Just looking at it, this one feels like it has the potential to be an amazing game and a possible esport, which is truly possible with it coming to PC and all three major consoles. Until we get a proper date, enjoy the announcement trailer below.

"Pocket Bravery is inspired by classics from the 90s, such as Street Fighter, Fatal Fury, and The King of Fighters. And its SD aesthetic had an influence on games like Pocket Fighter and other fighting games from Neo Geo Pocket Color. But make no mistake, Pocket Bravery was created to be a new and unique fighting game with original characters, vibrant colors, and a combat system that will impress you since the game was designed with a focus on high-level players. Even so, it has features that will teach beginning players how to develop and evolve in the game."

"The game uses a digital pad and four buttons, two for punches and two for kicks. You can execute the traditional commands from the fighting games using the directional pad plus the button to make special moves, super specials, or even the final attack. Each character has an element that represents his strength, which can be physical or supernatural. You can accumulate up to 2 attacks on the elemental bar. Through this system, it is possible to execute elemental attacks that have different characteristics from the others and bring new offensive or defensive possibilities for the player."