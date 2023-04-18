Pocket Garden Has Been Released For Free Via Internet Browsers Dot Big Bang has released their latest free-to-play browser game, as you can set up your own little garden in Pocket Garden.

Dot Big Bang has released their latest game, Pocket Garden, which you can play absolutely free right now via your internet browser. This is basically a game where you'll get to run around and have a cozy gardening experience in a tiny town without a ton of setup or prep work, giving you a chance to just dive in and make your own goods to later sell at the market. There isn't much to it as you go to the game's website, wait for it to load, and then follow the instructions to get your character and its garden started. We got more info and a trailer below for you to enjoy before you try it out.

"Enter the idyllic seaside village of Garden Grove, claim a plot, and grow produce to trade at the market. Water, weed, and harvest, upgrade your tools, decorate your farm, and buy chickens, pigs, and sheep. Invite friends to play together, and build the perfect farm! Like all games on dot big bang, playing Pocket Garden is free. It runs on any browser, so you can hop in on the go on a phone or tablet, and play at home on your computer. Seamless crossplay means friends can drop easily – just hit Share to create a multiplayer link, and send it to friends. They can hop in on any device. Pocket Garden was made by dot big bang developers Ashley Koett (code & design) & Summer DeLezen (art). It's a perfect example of what can be created by small teams using dot big bang's online game creation tools."