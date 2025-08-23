Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pocket Nook

Pocket Nook Announced For Nintendo Switch Release

Design a small home however you see fit, as Pocket Nook will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, but we don't know exactly when

RedDeer Games has revealed its latest game coming to the Nintendo Switch, as Pocket Nook was revealed this week. The game basically lets you design your own pixel home, from the furniture to the decor to the layout and more. Its basically a game where you make a home how you see fit and keep it to yourself to redesign whenever you want. Enjoy the trailer and ifno here as we wait for a release date.

Pocket Nook

Pocket Nook is in fact an art game. The empty room is a blank canvas that needs to be filled by the new artists-players. All they have to do is choose the shape of the proverbial canvas-room, and then all that's left is pure fun – choosing furnishings, setting up the necessary decorations, and bringing in new residents. As the most important truth says – MY Room – MY rules. That's why Pocket Nook focuses on complete freedom and self-expression through decorative fun!

Over 60 wallpapers, 80+ floor patterns, 150+ pieces of furniture, and 100+ decorations to add a personal touch. But that's not all, because Pocket Nook also has 32 outdoor decorations – there's nothing like beautiful greenery outside the window – and 20 ways to light up the room – so that players can find the perfect one to emphasize the atmosphere of their interior. It doesn't matter if someone loves total chaos or order and tidiness. As we know, there is one rule in art – no rules, and that's exactly the one that applies in Pocket Nook. The most important thing is to let the imagination run wild and get carried away by artistic flow.

65 wallpapers — choose wisely, it's a thing that catches the attention quickly.

80+ styles to embellish the most forgotten part of a room – FLOOR!

150+ furniture options to choose from and infinite possibilities.

100+ items to decorate your space with — you name it!

20+ ways to lighten the room — lighting is key!

32 outdoor elements to fill every pixel of empty space.

32 characters ready to live in a place created by an architectural genius mind!

Cozy pixel art — nice to look at, nicer to relax in.

Various cozy tunes to choose from — just enough to get into the relaxing vibe.

