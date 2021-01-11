Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Heatran Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Heatran's return to raids tomorrow, let's take a deep dive into this species' lore.

Dex entry number 485, Heatran is a dual Fire/Steel-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Legendary Pokémon, unlike most Legendaries that have no gender, can be encountered as male or female, though there is no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Lava Dome Pokémon," this is what Heatran's Dex entry says:

Boiling blood, like magma, circulates through its body. It makes its dwelling place in volcanic caves.

In the original game series, Heatran could be encountered in Stark Mountain in Diamond & Pearl and Reversal Mountain in Black & White 2 for players carrying an item called the Magma Stone. Reversal Mountain in Unova is where Heatran, who is normally known for clinging to the walls inside of volcanoes in Sinnoh, digging its steely toes into the rock, goes to cool off.

For fans of the anime, Heatran, as with most Legendaries, debuted first in the movies before the main episodic series. Its first-ever appearance was in Arceus and the Jewel of Life, where it was being used against its will by the antagonist Marcus. Heatran then appears in the main series episodes Pokémon Ranger: Heatran Rescue! and An Old Family Blend!

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Heatran:

Diamond/Pearl: It dwells in volcanic caves. It digs in with its cross-shaped feet to crawl on ceilings and walls.

Platinum: Its body is made of rugged steel. However, it is partially melted in spots because of its own heat.