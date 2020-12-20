Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Mr. Mime Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's debut of Galarian Mr. Mime in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at the lore of the original Kanto Mr. Mime.

Dex entry number 122, Mr. Mime is a pure Psychic-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or femalle. Referred to as the "Barrier Pokémon," this is what Mr. Mime's Dex entry says:

Mr. Mime is a master of pantomine. Its gestures and motions convince watchers that something unseeable actually exists. Once the watchers are convinced, the unseeable thing exists as if it were real.

When originally introduced, Mr. Mime was a single-stage Pokémon. Later generations have changed that. Mr. Mime's pre-evolution, the baby Pokémon Mime Jr., was introduced with the Sinnoh Region in Generation Four. Then, when Generation Eight introduced the regional variant form of Galarian Mr. Mime as an Ice/Psychic-type Pokémon, Mr. Rime was introduced as its final, third stage evolution. Only Galarian Mr. Mime can become Mr. Rime, though.

For fans of the anime, Mr. Mime appears in its dedicated episode, It's Mr. Mime Time. This specific Mr. Mime, named Mimey, lives with Ash's mom for some time and is featured in subsequent episodes. The species has many cameo appearances later on. While not part of the anime, Mr. Mime has a major scene in the Detective Pikachu movie.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Mr. Mime:

Red: If interrupted while it is miming, it will slap around the offender with its broad hands.

Silver: Its fingertips emit a peculiar force field that hardens air to create an actual wall.

Black/White: It shapes an invisible wall in midair by minutely vibrating its fingertips to stop molecules in the air.