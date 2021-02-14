Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Munna Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tomorrow's Valentine's Day event, let's take a deep dive into Munna, the Pokémon that will be released when the festivities kick-off.

Dex entry number 517, Munna is a pure Psychic-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no known gender difference. Referred to as the "Dream Eater Pokémon," this is what Cresselia's Dex entry says:

Munna always float in the air. People whose dreams are eaten by them forget what the dreams had been about.

Munna's visual design is based on koro, a traditional Japanese incense burner used in tea ceremonies and as an insect repellant. These devices are often shaped like pigs and have designs on them from which Munna's designs seem to take inspiration. In Pokémon Black & White, the original games in which Munna debuted, players found this Pokémon in ruins called Dreamyard, where Team Plasma Grunts are hurting a Munna in order to steal its Dream Mist.

For fans of the anime, only one Munna has major appearances and it belongs to a trainer named Fennel. It debuts in Dreams by the Yard Full! and then again in Archeops In The Modern World! Like Ash's Pikachu, Munna likes to be outside of its Pokéball. Other Munna appear briefly in a handful of other episodes.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Munna:

X: This Pokémon appears before people and Pokémon who are having nightmares and eats those dreams.

Sword: Late at night, it appears beside people's pillows. As it feeds on dreams, the patterns on its body give off a faint glow.

Shield: It eats dreams and releases mist. The mist is pink when it's eating a good dream, and black when it's eating a nightmare.