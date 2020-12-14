Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Seedot Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this weekend's December 2020 Recap Community Day Weekend, let's take a look at Seedot's lore.

Dex entry number 273, Seedot is a pure Grass-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as (surprising no one) the "Acorn Pokémon," this is what Seedot's Dex entry says:

Seedot attaches itself to a tree branch using the top of its head. It sucks moisture from the tree while hanging off the branch. The more water it drinks, the glossier this Pokémon's body becomes.

Seedot's evolutionary line gets quite the spice with a dual typing it takes on. When it evolves into Nuzleaf, classified as the "Wily Pokémon," it becomes a Grass/Dark-type. This typing continues in its ultimate evolution, Shiftry, known as the "Wicked Pokémon." Shiftry is deadly with both its Grass-type and Dark-type attacks and, in Pokémon GO, is a feared opponent in the GO Battle League.

For fans of the anime, Seedot has had a few prominent roles and many cameo appearances. Some of the more Seedot-heavy episodes for those looking into this little thirsty acorn's adventures are Seeing is Believing, Pinch Healing!, Promoting Healthy Tangrowth!, and Jump for Joy! which showed a colony of Seedot living with a Nuzleaf and a Shiftry.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Seedot:

Sapphire: Seedot looks exactly like an acorn when it is dangling from a tree branch. It startles other Pokémon by suddenly moving. This Pokémon polishes its body once a day using leaves.

Emerald: It hangs off branches and absorbs nutrients. When it finishes eating, its body becomes so heavy that it drops to the ground with a thump.

Shield: It attaches itself to a tree branch using the top of its head. Strong winds can sometimes make it fall.