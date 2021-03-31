Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Slugma Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Slugma Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 218, Slugma is a pure Fire-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Lava Pokémon," this is what Slugma's Dex entry says:

Mollten magma courses through Slugma's circulatory system. If this Pokémon is chilled, the magma cools and hardens. Its body turns brittle and chunks fall off, reducing its size.

Slugma evolves into Magcargo, which takes on a dual typing of Fire/Rock. Magcargo, whose name is a play on magma and cargo (as in the shell of volcanic rock it carries), is based on a snail, while Slugma is based on, of course, a slug. Interestingly, while Slugma was revealed in Generation Two which debuted the Johto region, it was actually a native spawn of the Kanto region from Generation One even though it wasn't introduced in the Gen One games.

For fans of the anime, Slugma made its on-screen debut in Love, Pokémon Style. It was then featured in What You Seed is What You Get, All Things Bright and Beautifly!, and Poetry Commotion! which featured a trainer with two Slugma: Mag and Meg.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Slugma:

Gold: It never sleeps. It has to keep moving because if it stopped, its magma body would cool and harden.

Silver: A common sight in volcanic areas, it slowly slithers around in a constant search for warm places.

Sapphire: Slugma does not have any blood in its body. Instead, intensely hot magma circulates throughout this Pokémon's body, carrying essential nutrients and oxygen to its organs.