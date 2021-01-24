Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Spinda Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of it's first-ever feature in raids during the Hoenn Celebration Event, let's take a look at Spinda's lore.

Dex entry number 327, Spinda is a pure Normal-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Spot Panda Pokémon," this is what Spinda's Dex entry says:

All the Spinda that exist in the world are said to have utterly unique spot patterns. The shaky, tottering steps of this Pokémon give it the appearance of dancing.

That isn't quite true of its role in Pokémon GO. In Niantic's mobile version of Pokémon, the different Spinda patterns are numbered, with trainers able to unlock Spinda 1, 2, and so on. In the main series games, this is not the case at all, with the game seeking to truly match the Dex entry as closely as possible. In the mains series games, it has been determined that the odds of two Spinda having the same pattern are one in over 4 million. While another Dex entry suggests it's 4 billion rather than million, the million is more accurate.

For fans of the anime, Spinda gets its own focus episode when it debuts in Going for a Spinda. This episode debuts the "broken heart" pattern Spinda, which was featured in a Pokémon GO event. This species doesn't have as many appearances as most, with only the one major feature and then cameos in a handful of episodes.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Spinda:

Sapphire: No two Spinda are said to have identical spot patterns on their hides. This Pokémon moves in a curious manner as if it is stumbling in dizziness. Its lurching movements can cause the opponent to become confused.

Y: The chances of two Spinda having identical spot patterns is less than one in four billion.