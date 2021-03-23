Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Surskit Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Surskit Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 283, Surskit is a dual Bug/Water-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Pond Skater Pokémon," this is what Surskit Dex entry says:

From the tips of its feet, Surskit secretes an oil that enables it to walk on water as if it were skating. This Pokémon feeds on microscopic organisms in ponds and lakes.

Surskit evolves into Masquerain, which loses the Bug-typing in exchange for a dual Bug/Flying-typing. It is seen as similar to the later-released Dewpider, a Water/Bug-type Pokémon from the Alolan region introduced in Generation Seven. In Sun & Moon, the game that introduced Dewpider, Dewpider could be encountered during the day while Surskitt could be found at night.

For fans of the anime, Surskit first appeared in Maxxed Out! and later featured prominently in many episodes including Destiny Deoxys, A Cacturne for the Worse, Spontaneous Combusken, A Blustery Santalune Gym Battle, and Dewpider Ascending where it fights with a Dewpider over food and territory.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Surskit:

Sapphire: If Surskit senses danger, it secretes a thick, sugary syrup from the tip of its head. There are some Pokémon that love eating this syrup.

Emerald: They gather on puddles after evening downpours, gliding across the surface of water as if sliding. It secretes honey with a sweet aroma from its head.

FireRed/LeafGreen: They usually live on ponds, but after an evening shower, they may appear on puddles in towns.