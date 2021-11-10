Pokémon BDSP Introduces New Way To Encounter Mythicals, Legendaries

In just a little over a week from now, Pokémon will revisit the Sinnoh region with their Generation Four remakes for Nintendo Switch: Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Ahead of the release of these games, The Pokémon Company has announced that they will feature a new way to encounter Legendary Pokémon in the game along with a path toward encountering Mythicals by connecting with other games. Let's get into the details.

The new announcement centers around Ramanas Park, which is described as "a facility players can visit after entering the Hall of Fame." Ramanas Park features multiple caves with mysterious chambers inside of them themed to specific Pokémon. You can use new Slates, which are interestingly designed to look like GameBoy cartridges, to access certain species. Here are the full details on what these new Slates offer:

Slates Are the Key to Encountering Legendary Pokémon Inside the rooms of Ramanas Park are pedestals, and it's said that if players insert a slate into its corresponding pedestal, a Legendary Pokémon will appear. It's unclear exactly how these slates can be obtained, so players will have to do some research while exploring the Sinnoh region. Legendary Pokémon Players Can Encounter Some of these Legendary Pokémon can only be encountered in one game version or the other, but players can still try to get them on their team through other means, such as by trading with other players. In [Brilliant Diamond,] it's possible to encounter Raikou, Entei, Suicune and Ho-Oh. In [Shining Pearl,] it's possible to encounter Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Lugia.

When it comes to Mythical Pokémon, it will involve the player connecting with other games. Here is the breakdown:

Sword or Shield: Speak to a gentleman in the flower field located on the southwest end of Floaroma Town to get the Mythical Pokémon Jirachi as a companion. Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee!: Speak to a madame in the flower field located on the southwest end of Floaroma Town to get the Mythical [Mew] as a companion.

More information on both of these features was offered in a new official trailer on YouTube.