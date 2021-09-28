Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Announced

The Pokémon Company took the time today to announce three new games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the future. The big reveals today were that we're getting a new pair of games to be released side-by0side in the form of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, while also offering more info on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. First off, the two new games that will release side-by-side are slated for the Nintendo Switch on November 19th, 2021, giving players modern remakes of the original versions of Diamond and Pearl for a new set of fans to enjoy. Meanwhile, Arceus will be set for release on January 28th, 2022 as they released a new trailer updating fans on the game and what content they can expect to see. We got more on all the games below along with the latest trailers.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are faithful remakes of the Diamond Version and Pearl Version games, bringing Trainers back to the Sinnoh region, where they will meet Professor Rowan, battle against Team Galactic, and explore the Grand Underground. For those setting out through Sinnoh for the first time, plenty of new encounters and surprises await. The Pokétch is a handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that's loaded up with various apps. This all-purpose tool has apps for all sorts of situations, such as the Dowsing Machine app, which can be used to locate hidden items. In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Pokétch also allows players to call on wild Pokémon to help them out by using hidden moves like Cut to chop down obstructive trees or Rock Climb to scale steep cliffs. Amity Square in Hearthome City is a relaxing place where Trainers can spend time with their Pokémon. They'll be able to walk with up to six of them at a time, so long as they are among the list permitted in the park. While inside Amity Square, players can also adjust the camera angle and zoom level to take commemorative photos and videos with their Pokémon. Photos can be taken by pressing the Nintendo Switch system's Capture Button, while short videos can be recorded by pressing and holding it. Poffins are snacks that can raise Pokémon's conditions, such as Coolness or Cuteness. By raising these conditions, players can get higher scores during the Visual Evaluation of Super Contest Shows. In Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl, it was only possible to make Poffins in the Poffin House, but now players can make them in Amity Square as well.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Get the freshest news about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl! (https://youtu.be/gU648Rj3wb8)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings players to the vast Hisui region. This is the Sinnoh region as it existed in the past, long before the familiar towns and cityscapes of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl were established. Rich in nature and with Mount Coronet towering at its heart, this is a Sinnoh unlike anything players have experienced before, and they'll embark on a journey to complete the region's first Pokédex. Early on in the adventure, players will get a device called the Arc Phone. Its distinctive appearance might lead one to suspect it has some connection to the Mythical Pokémon Arceus. This device seems to contain some sort of strange power, and it will apparently help guide players on their journey. During their expeditions, players may run into Pokémon that are larger than normal and have glowing red eyes. These are known as alpha Pokémon. They're stronger than their regular counterparts, and they'll be quite aggressive in chasing and attacking players that stray too close. There are also special Pokémon in the Hisui region that have received some kind of mysterious blessing. Some of these Pokémon are particularly powerful and have come to be known as nobles, while others are said to willingly assist the people of the region. Each one of these Pokémon seems to hold power not held by regular Pokémon. People known as wardens are tasked with looking after them by performing duties such as making sure the nobles' territories remain unviolated or providing offerings of food and water.​ These Pokémon nobles are revered by the people of the region, but some strange phenomenon is now causing them to suddenly fly into a frenzy. The cause of these incidents is still shrouded in mystery. Once frenzied, these Pokémon are incredibly difficult to rein in, which forces the people of Hisui to turn to the Galaxy Expedition Team for help. As part of the Survey Corps, you will be called upon to quell the frenzies of the nobles.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Encounter Noble Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus! (https://youtu.be/vtBHGbBLJTU)