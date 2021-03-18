Pokémon Champions Head To Pasio In Pokémon Masters EX

Pokémon Masters EX has big plans for Spring 2021 in the year of Pokémon's 25th Anniversary. DeNA Co. has announced that Iris, the Unova Champion, and her Pokémon Hydreigon can now be added to players' teams in Pokémon Masters EX starting now and ending April 1 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The pair can use moves such as Breaking Swipe and Snarl which impact their opponents' attacks. In addition to this new addition, Pokémon Masters EX has a slew of new content on the way.

Champions from various regions originally shown in the Pokémon video game series have no joined Pasio, the island in which Pokémon Masters EX takes place. In honor of the arrival of Unova Champion Iris and now Kalos Champion Diantha and partner Pokémon Gardevoir, who are set to arrive on March 30th at 11:00 PM Pacific Time, Pokémon Masters EX has debuted a new Champion-centric video on their official YouTube channel.

Other upcoming features include:

The Shining Heart of Dragons Story Event: Kicking off now and running until April 1st at 10:59 PM Pacific, this event will also focus on the Champions, featuring Iris, Diantha, and Lance. Players can receive a log-in bonus which offers up to 1000 Gems and other rewards.

Returning Legendary Event – Cyrus & Palkia. The Team Galactic boss Cyrus and his partner Pokémon Palkia will return in the "New World Dilemma" event, which is also now available. It will run until April 7th at 10:59 PM Pacific. The event will task players with taking an adventure with Cyrus and Sygna Suit Cynthia. Completing this event will allow the sync pair of Cyrus & Palkia join their teams.

In addition to these new events, DeNA offered an update on the Leon and Marnie Retweet Rally. Pokémon Masters EX announced in their press release:

A Retweet rally was held in early March, in which if enough players retweeted the trailer on the game's official Japanese Twitter(@pokemas_game) and English Twitter (@PokémonMasters) pages, 3,000 Gems and 60 5★-Guaranteed Scout Tickets (enough to use the 5★-Guaranteed Scout two times) would be distributed to all players. The player community easily made this happen, and as a result, all players will receive these rewards, available to collect from now until Mach 30 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Note that these Gems are separate from the 10,000 Gems being given away via various log-in bonuses between February 25 at 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time until March 30 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.