Pokémon Crystal WATA A++ Graded 9.4 For Auction At ComicsConnect

Is it worth it to invest in older video games? Copies of Super Mario have found homes in the arms of collectors all around the world, while arcade machines with Pac-Man's likeness pervade in many other enthusiasts' homes. Many people collect Nintendo 64 games and consoles, while others might aim to collect the entire gamut of Playstation 2 games. Nevertheless, it's never too late to start a collection like that, as fans of the Pokémon franchise at large can tell you.

Comics Connect, an auction house based in New York City that deals in comics, games, and collectibles, has put a remarkably rare copy of Pokémon Crystal up for auction for such a discerning collector. This auction will last up until 7:29 PM Eastern Time (or 6:29 PM Central Time) on Monday, April 12th, and it's already fetching a price of over $1,600 at the time of writing!

Pokémon Crystal is probably best-known for its inclusion of a choice of genders for the player at the beginning of the game, well before the plot has commenced. While this doesn't have much actual bearing on the plot of the game, this inclusion, perhaps now seen as a minor addition, was a huge deal to many players and has since been implemented in every mainline Pokémon game since then. Furthermore, Pokémon Crystal includes the first instance of the Battle Tower, where trainers can battle their way to the top for prizes and notoriety. This feature was eventually (albeit temporarily) expanded to the Battle Frontier in the Emerald version of the third generation of games.

If you want a crack at catching this copy of Pokémon Crystal at auction before it's too late, you have until Monday, April 12th at 6:29 PM Central Time to do so. You can find Comics Connect's auction listing for this game by clicking here.