Pokémon GO Announces Heading To Hoenn Mega Raid Day

Three new Mega Pokémon are arriving in Pokémon GO this weekend. The Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day will unlock Mega Evolutions for Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert. Trainers will be able to participate in raids with extra free Raid Passes to battle Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert in order to own Mega Energy to evolve their own Pokémon up to these newly revealed, powerful forms. Let's get into the details for this event, which also has a buffed Shiny rate for Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert caught during the day.

Here are the full details of the Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at 2 PM – 5 PM local time.

Mega Pokémon debuts: Mega Sceptile will be released and will know the Community Day Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant when caught during event hours. Mega Blaziken will be released and will know the Community Day Charged Attack of Blast Burn when caught during event hours. Mega Swampert will be released and will know the Community Day Charged Attack of Hydro Cannon when caught during event hours.

Increased Shiny chance: Normally, when Mega-capable Pokémon is encountered, it has a Shiny rate of approximately one in 60. While Niantic does not specifically say what the Shiny rates will be during Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day for these Pokémon, historically Raid Days have consistently used a Shiny rate of approximately one in ten.

Extra raid passes: Spinning Gyms will get you five extra Raid Passes. These are in-person, standard Raid Passes.

Event exclusive ticket: For $5 USD, Trainers who purchase a ticket will enjoy the following bonuses from 2 PM to 10 PM on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. These bonuses include: Six extra Raid Passes from spinning Gyms for a total of twelve. Increased chance of a Rare Candy XL drop 50% more XP from Raids Double Stardust from Raids

For $5 USD, Trainers who purchase a ticket will enjoy the following bonuses from 2 PM to 10 PM on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. These bonuses include: