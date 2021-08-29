Pokémon GO Announces Mega Raid Content For September 2021

Pokémon GO has announced the Mega Raid content for September 2021. This marks another month with no new Mega Pokémon coming to the game, which has been a pattern starting in July 2021. Since the release of Mega Slowbro in June 2021, the Mega Raid rotation has ground to a halt. Let's take a look at what Niantic has to offer.

Here's what Niantic posted over on the official Pokémon GO blog:

Mega Slowbro will be appearing in Mega Raids from Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Mega Houndoom will be appearing in Mega Raids from Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Now, here's one thing to note. Mega Raids have been underperforming for Niantic. Anyone who participates in Pokémon GO raids with friends has noticed this. The community at large seems uninterested in this feature. The only time that there is a spike of interest in Mega Raids is the day of and the day after a new Mega release. After that? Good luck finding someone to take down that Mega Pidgeot for you. It's probably not happening.

This leads me to my theory. Summer and fall are peak Pokémon GO seasons. This is when we get all of the major events. Winter is when things slow down a bit, even with the fan-favorite holiday event. Remember last year when Niantic gave us five weeks of Kyurem raids in December after featuring it for a whole month right before that? The winter is when the bigger events die down a bit. I believe that we'll start to see more Mega Raid releases then, during the late fall and early winter, so that Niantic can essentially give us new Megas as something to do during the drier times of the same.

That's my theory! Let's see how things play out.

These are the Legendary raids available through September 2021 in Pokémon GO:

Lugia with the attack Aeroblast will be appearing in five-star raids from Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Depending on your region, Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. For the first time ever in Pokémon GO, you might find a Shiny one, if you're lucky!