Pokémon GO Announces Spotlights & Breakthrough For October 2021

Niantic has shared details for their slate of October 2021 content in Pokémon GO. This includes the monthly Research Breakthrough encounter as well as the schedule for the weekly Spotlight Hour. Let's get into the details.

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the following details:

October Research Breakthrough encounters From Friday, October 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, November 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), you'll encounter Yamask in Research Breakthrough encounters.

This will be the standard Yamask, not the Galarian. Hopefully, we will get more chances to encounter Galarian Yamask than last year, as we have only been given one opportunity to get it so far. It has been announced that we will get another Special Research this year with the Halloween event, and it is likely that it will indeed include that coveted encounter.

Niantic also announced more one-coin bundles in Pokémon GO:

Weekly 1 PokéCoin bundles Every Monday in October, a one-time-purchase bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and other items will be available in the shop for 1 PokéCoin.

Finally, Niantic announced the Spotlight Hours and bonuses for Pokémon GO. All of these will be themed to the spooky season.

In the month of October, Pokémon Spotlight Hour will take place every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, and each will spotlight a different Pokémon and a special bonus! Tuesday, October 5, 2021: Drifloon will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon. Tuesday, October 12, 2021: Gastly will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Gothita will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, October 26, 2021: Murkrow will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Drifloon, Gastly, and Murkrow are all Shiny-capable. Outside of a surprise release in October 2021 that has yet to be announced, Gothita will not be available as a Shiny encounter.