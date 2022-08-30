Pokémon GO Announces The Cosmog-Themed Season of Light

Pokémon GO has released details for the next season of gameplay. Niantic has dubbed this season, which will encompass the next three months of Pokémon GO events, as the Season of Light. Read on to see why. Included in this news drop is also all of the details for September 2022's gameplay and even some hints at what is to come in early October 2022. Let's get into it.

Here is a rough breakdown of what's coming to Pokémon GO during the Season of Light:

Season of Light run time: September 1st, 2022, at 10 AM through December 1st, 2022 at 10 AM local time.

September 1st, 2022, at 10 AM through December 1st, 2022 at 10 AM local time. Cosmog encounter: Though we do not yet know when or how, we are getting an encounter with the Legendary Pokémon Cosmog. This Season seems themed to Cosmog the same way that the Season of Mischief was themed to Hoopa.

Though we do not yet know when or how, we are getting an encounter with the Legendary Pokémon Cosmog. This Season seems themed to Cosmog the same way that the Season of Mischief was themed to Hoopa. Seasonal Bonuses: Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely. Note that this isn't increased above what we already have but simply continues the increase that has always been in place, as remote raiders were designed to initially be nerfed. Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins. Increased Incense effectiveness while moving. Up to two free Raid Passes per day. Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs. Read on to see who is the September 2022 Breakthrough feature. Extra Stardust from Gifts. Niantic says "Nebula skies will be appearing periodically during the Season." I'm wondering if the Cosmog shape that we see in the above graphic is a hint, it's like that we'll see something like that. They also write, "Complete Special Research to unlock new components over the course of the Season." This once again evokes the Hoopa research from the Season of Mischief.



Here are the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this September 2022:

September 1st – September 13th, 2022: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys

Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys September 13th – September 27th: This rotation is left mysterious, though if I were to guess… Solgaleo and Lunala? We'll see! But it's certainly something major, as it's left unrevealed in such a big update.

This rotation is left mysterious, though if I were to guess… Solgaleo and Lunala? We'll see! But it's certainly something major, as it's left unrevealed in such a big update. September 27th – October 8th: Yveltal. Now, please note that Niantic's press release did not include the normal information about what can be Shiny. We have sent a follow-up and will report separately when we know if this will be a Shiny release for Yveltal.

The Raid Hours for the month include:

September 7th, 2022: Deoxys Raid Hour (All Formes)

Deoxys Raid Hour (All Formes) September 14th, 2022: ???

??? September 21st, 2022: ???

??? September 28th, 2022: Yveltal

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this September 2022:

Active now – September 6th, 2022: Mega Ampharos

Mega Ampharos September 6th – September 16th, 2022: ???

??? September 16th – September 27th: ???

??? September 27th – October 8th: Mega Lopunny

Judging from those same mysterious question marks, I think it's safe to assume we're also getting two new Megas in September.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in September 2022:

September 3rd: Inkay Limited Research. Limited Research Days have always either included Shiny-capable species or Shiny releases. Stay tuned this afternoon for more details.

Inkay Limited Research. Limited Research Days have always either included Shiny-capable species or Shiny releases. Stay tuned this afternoon for more details. September 6th – 12th : Psychic Spectacular

: Psychic Spectacular September 10th : Clefairy Commotion

: Clefairy Commotion September 11th : Deoxys Raid Day

: Deoxys Raid Day September 16th – 21st : Test Your Mettle

: Test Your Mettle September 18th : September Community Day

: September Community Day September 23rd – 25th : Safari Zone: Goyang

: Safari Zone: Goyang September 27th – October 3rd: Fashion Week

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in September 2022:

September 6th, 2022: Munna with double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Munna with double Stardust for catching Pokémon September 13th, 2022: Ralts with double XP for catching Pokémon

Ralts with double XP for catching Pokémon September 20th, 2022: Aron with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Aron with double Candy for catching Pokémon September 27th, 2022: Minccino with double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Nice! All of these can be Shiny, with the newly released Shiny Munna being a major win as a Spotlight Hour focus.

The Research Breakthrough of the month is Medicham with a Premium Raid Pass.