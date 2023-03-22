Pokémon GO Announces Togetic Community Day For April 2023 Togetic Community Day comes to Pokémon GO just in time for Easter this April. Check out the details of this newly announced event.

Niantic has announced Togetic as the focus on April 2023 Community Day in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day for April 2023, which will feature Togetic:

Date and time: Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.



Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Featured Pokémon: Togetic, the Happiness Pokémon, which will be available to encounter in the wild with a highly increased Shiny rare. Evolving Togetic up to Togekiss will unlock the special Fighting-type move Aura Sphere (which Lucario is known for) on your Togekiss. Aura Sphere has: Trainer Battles: 100 power Gym and raids: 90 power

Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be called Spreading Cheer. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Togetic Community Day–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal.

This $1 Timed Research will be called Spreading Cheer. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Togepi in 2KM Eggs: Be sure to spin Poké Stops, as Niantic writes: "Togepi has a chance of hatching from 2 km Eggs obtained during the April Community Day hours (Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time). Togepi that hatch from these Eggs will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as Togetic that appear during April Community Day's three-hour event period."

Be sure to spin Poké Stops, as Niantic writes: Four-Star Raid Battles after the event hours: Togetic will feature in raids from Saturday, March 18th, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Defeating these raids will lead to wild spawns of Togetic around the Gyms with its Community Day Shiny rate still active.

Togetic will feature in raids from Saturday, March 18th, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Defeating these raids will lead to wild spawns of Togetic around the Gyms with its Community Day Shiny rate still active. Event bonuses: Double Candy for catching Pokémon 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the event period Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and up to earn Candy XL from catching Three-hour Incense Two Special Trades per day during the event window Double catch Candy Three-hour Lure Modules Photobomb encounters from Pokémon GO Community Day snapshots Half-off Stardust for Trades

