Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10: Great Remix Meta Nov. 2021

GO Battle League Season Ten has begun in Pokémon GO. Right now, the Great League kicks off events with an offering of the standard Great League as well as Great League Remix. Let's take a look at the meta of the Great League Remix, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon and bans the Top 20 species most commonly chosen for Great League. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League Remix bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League Remix are:

Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Diggersby (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake Shadow Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Whiscash: Mud Shot, Mud Bomb, Blizzard Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Dewgong: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Water Pulse Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Mandibuzz: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Shadow Beedrill: Poison Jab, X-Scissor, Drill Run Snowy Forme Castform: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Blizzard Purified Wobbuffet (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Return, Mirror Coat Mantine: Bubble, Bubble Beam, Ice Beam Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Chansey (powered up with Candy XL): Pound, Psychic, Hyper Beam Lucario: Counter, Power-up Punch, Shadow Ball Steelix: Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Alolan Sandslash: Powder Snow, Ice Punch, Bulldoze

While the meta of the standard Great League was impacted by the release of Trevenant in October 2021's Halloween Event, the rankings of this limited Pokémon GO league are almost unchanged since the last time we saw Great League Remix in September 2021.

Keep an eye out for more updated meta rankings as well as brand new breakdowns, as there will be some cups debuting in Pokémon GO for the first time during GO Battle League Season 10.