Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10: Sinnoh Cup Meta Jan. 2022

GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, the Great League and the Sinnoh Cup are live. Let's take a look at the meta of the standard Sinnoh Cup, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon and only permits Sinnoh species. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Sinnoh Cup bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Sinnoh Cup are:

Lucario: Counter, Power-up Punch, Shadow Ball Bastiodon (Powered-up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower Pachirisu (Powered-up with Candy XL): Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, Thunderbolt Gastrodon: Mud Slap, Body Slam, Earth Power Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Froslass: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Shadow Ball Shadow Drapion: Poison Sting, Aqua Tain, Crunch Toxicroak: Counter, Mud Bomb, Sludge Bomb Muchlax: Lick, Body Slam, Bulldoze Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Drifblim: Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball Empoleon: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon, Drill Peck Lickilicky: Lick, Body Slam, Earthquake Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot Drapion: Poison Sting, Aqua Tain, Crunch Shadow Gallade: Confusion, Close Combat, Leaf Blade Gliscor: Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake Trash Cloak Wormadam: Confusion, Bug Buzz, Iron Head

Other top species that work well in Pokémon GO's Sinnoh Cup that don't quite make the Top 20 choices include:

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Ice Punch

Shadow Gliscor: Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake

Hippowdon: Fire Fang, Rock-type Weather Ball, Earth Power

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Ice Punch

Togekiss: Charm, Aerial Ace, Flamethrower

Those looking to build teams for Great League, the other active section of GO Battle League, can see a meta ranking for Great League live on Bleeding Cool today as well.