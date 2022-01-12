Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10: Sinnoh Cup Meta Jan. 2022

GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, the Great League and the Sinnoh Cup are live. Let's take a look at the meta of the standard Sinnoh Cup, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon and only permits Sinnoh species. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Sinnoh Cup bouts right now.

Sinnoh species in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Sinnoh Cup are:

  1. Lucario: Counter, Power-up Punch, Shadow Ball
  2. Bastiodon (Powered-up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower
  3. Pachirisu (Powered-up with Candy XL): Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, Thunderbolt
  4. Gastrodon: Mud Slap, Body Slam, Earth Power
  5. Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  6. Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  7. Froslass: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Shadow Ball
  8. Shadow Drapion: Poison Sting, Aqua Tain, Crunch
  9. Toxicroak: Counter, Mud Bomb, Sludge Bomb
  10. Muchlax: Lick, Body Slam, Bulldoze
  11. Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
  12. Drifblim: Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball
  13. Empoleon: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon, Drill Peck
  14. Lickilicky: Lick, Body Slam, Earthquake
  15. Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot
  16. Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot
  17. Drapion: Poison Sting, Aqua Tain, Crunch
  18. Shadow Gallade: Confusion, Close Combat, Leaf Blade
  19. Gliscor: Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake
  20. Trash Cloak Wormadam: Confusion, Bug Buzz, Iron Head

Other top species that work well in Pokémon GO's Sinnoh Cup that don't quite make the Top 20 choices include:

  • Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Ice Punch
  • Shadow Gliscor: Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake
  • Hippowdon: Fire Fang, Rock-type Weather Ball, Earth Power
  • Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Ice Punch
  • Togekiss: Charm, Aerial Ace, Flamethrower

Those looking to build teams for Great League,  the other active section of GO Battle League, can see a meta ranking for Great League live on Bleeding Cool today as well.

