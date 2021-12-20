Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10: Ultra League Meta Dec. 2021

GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, Great League has wrapped up and the Ultra League is back. Let's take a look at the meta of Ultra League, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League are:

Registeel powered up with Candy XL: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Trevenant powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball Talonflame powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Regirock: Rock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Jellicent powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Steelix powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Meganium powered up with Candy XL: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Sludge Bomb Lapras: Ice Shard, Surf, Ice Beam Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizzard Regice: Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake Greedent powered up with Candy XL: Bullet Seed, Body Slam, Crunch

Not much has changed in this Pokémon GO offering. Ultra League seems pretty locked in with the current species, with the only major change being Regice making the Top 20 and Cofagrigus (powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Psychic) falling from the list.