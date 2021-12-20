Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10: Ultra Remix Meta Dec. 2021

GO Battle League Season Ten has begun in Pokémon GO. After a cycle of Great League and Great League Remix, Niantic's PVP platform has switched over to their Ultra League offerings. Let's take a look at the meta of the Ultra League Remix, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League Remix bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League Remix are:

Registeel powered up with Candy XL: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Trevenant powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Seed Bomb Defense Forme Deoxys powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide Jellicent powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Regirock: Rock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Steelix powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Crunch Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Cofagrigus powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Psychic Scrafty powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Pulse, Shadow Ball Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Meganium powered up with Candy XL: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake Primeape powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Night Slash, Close Combat Regice: Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake Skarmory powered up with Candy XL: Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack Drifblim powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball Gliscor: Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake

Here are some species previously listed in the Ultra League Remix meta in Pokémon GO which have now slipped, likely due to the release of Trevenant which was released after the last time we saw this cup live.

Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball

Armored Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike, Dynamic Punch

Escavalier: Counter, Megahorn, Drill Run

Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake

Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball

Shadow Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake

Alolan Ninetails powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam