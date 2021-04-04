Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7: Great League Meta April 2021

The GO Battle League Season Seven is now running in Pokémon GO. Ultra League has concluded for now, and Great League has returning alongside Master League and Master League Classic. Great League has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League battles right now.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup has the top twenty Great League choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Medicham powered up with XL Candy: Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt Azumarill powered up with XL Candy: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Dragon Pulse Sableye powered up with XL Candy: Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return (exclusive to Purified Sableye) Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up, Punch Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Rainy Castform powered up with XL Candy: Water Gun, Water-type Weather Ball, Thunder Wobbuffet powered up with XL Candy: Counter, Return (exclusive to Purified Wobbuffet), Mirror Coat Bastiodon powered up with XL Candy: Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower Lickitung powered up with XL Candy: Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Shadow Politoed: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Diggersby powered up with XL Candy: Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake Hitmontop (Counter, Close Combat, Stone Edge) Jellicent (Bubble, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball)

Keep in mind that the meta is always shifting due to changes in the effectiveness of certain moves, so be sure to check frequently as to whether your team remains at the top of the Pokémon GO PVP meta. For example, Great League was running about a month ago, and the list we posted then features major differences to the list now. Not only have Pokémon changed orders, but Rainy Castform, which wasn't on the list at all, now takes the tenth spot while Mew, formerly in the top twenty, has dropped off entirely.