Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7: Top Ultra Premier Cup Meta

The GO Battle League Season Seven is now running in Pokémon GO. Great League has concluded for now, and Ultra League, which limits Pokémon to a CP of 2500, is currently active. Running alongside of the standard Ultra League is the Ultra League Premier Cup, which bans Legendaries and Mythicals from gameplay to shake up the meta. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League Premier Cup PVP bouts right now.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup, has the top twenty Ultra League Premier Cup choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Galarian Stunfisk (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Shadow Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Jellicent (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Mandibuzz (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Scrafty (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch Machamp (Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide) Shadow Machamp (Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide) Umbreon (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort Ferrothorn (powered up with Candy XL): Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake Skarmory (powered up with Candy XL): Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack Talonflame (powered up with Candy XL): Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge Altaria (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Dragon Pulse Alolan Ninetails (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Psyshock Sirfetch'd: Counter, Leaf Blade, Brave Bird Galvantula (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake

To see the standard Ultra League rankings, click here.

Keep in mind that the meta is always shifting due to changes in the effectiveness of certain moves, so be sure to check frequently as to whether your team remains at the top of the Pokémon GO PVP meta.