Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7: Top Ultra League Meta

The GO Battle League Season Seven is now running in Pokémon GO. Great League has concluded for now, and Ultra League, which limits Pokémon to a CP of 2500, is currently active. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League battles right now.

Pokémon GO logo. Credit: Niantic
According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup, has the top twenty Ultra League choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

  1. Registeel (powered up with Candy XL): Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
  2. Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
  3. Talonflame (powered up with Candy XL): Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge
  4. Shadow Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  5. Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  6. Galarian Stunfisk (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
  7. Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
  8. Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizzard
  9. Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak
  10. Mandibuzz (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
  11. Umbreon (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort
  12. Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  13. Ferrothorn  (powered up with Candy XL): Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon
  14. Meganium (powered up with Candy XL): Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake
  15. Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane
  16. Steelix (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Crunch
  17. Perrserker (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Foul Play
  18. Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  19. Lapras (powered up with Candy XL): Ice Shard, Surf, Ice Beam
  20. Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast

Keep in mind that the meta is always shifting due to changes in the effectiveness of certain moves, so be sure to check frequently as to whether your team remains at the top of the Pokémon GO PVP meta.

