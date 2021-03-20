Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7: Top Ultra League Meta

The GO Battle League Season Seven is now running in Pokémon GO. Great League has concluded for now, and Ultra League, which limits Pokémon to a CP of 2500, is currently active. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League battles right now.
According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup, has the top twenty Ultra League choices in Pokémon GO listed as:
- Registeel (powered up with Candy XL): Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
- Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
- Talonflame (powered up with Candy XL): Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge
- Shadow Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Galarian Stunfisk (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
- Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
- Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizzard
- Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak
- Mandibuzz (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
- Umbreon (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort
- Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Ferrothorn (powered up with Candy XL): Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon
- Meganium (powered up with Candy XL): Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake
- Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane
- Steelix (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Crunch
- Perrserker (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Foul Play
- Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Lapras (powered up with Candy XL): Ice Shard, Surf, Ice Beam
- Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast
Keep in mind that the meta is always shifting due to changes in the effectiveness of certain moves, so be sure to check frequently as to whether your team remains at the top of the Pokémon GO PVP meta.