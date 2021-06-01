Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Great League Meta June 2021
GO Battle League Season Eight has begun in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has kicked off with Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League bouts right now.
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League are:
- Medicham (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic
- Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
- Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast
- Azumarill (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
- Bastiodon (powered up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower
- Jellicent: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
- Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt
- Purified Sableye (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return
- Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
- Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch
- Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
- Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
- Diggersby (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake
- Lickitung (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip
- Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast
- Medicham: Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic
- Madibuzz: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
When it comes down to it, though, these are just suggestions. There is something to be said for Pokémon GO trainers who have spicy picks, as well as those who just go in with Pokémon that they love. Personally, I'm seeing success running Whiscash, who used to be nearer to the top of these lists but has since been outranked. Whatever team you play with, best of luck!