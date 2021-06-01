Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Great League Meta June 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight has begun in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has kicked off with Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League are:

Medicham (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast Azumarill (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Bastiodon (powered up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower Jellicent: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt Azubarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Purified Sableye (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Diggersby (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake Lickitung (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Medicham: Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Madibuzz: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace

When it comes down to it, though, these are just suggestions. There is something to be said for Pokémon GO trainers who have spicy picks, as well as those who just go in with Pokémon that they love. Personally, I'm seeing success running Whiscash, who used to be nearer to the top of these lists but has since been outranked. Whatever team you play with, best of luck!