Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Halloween Cup Meta Oct. 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

A new spooky cup is active in GO Battle League Season Nine in Pokémon GO. Right now, the Great League is back for a second round but all eyes are on the special, limited offering of the Halloween Cup. Let's take a look at the meta of Halloween Cup, which uses the Great League CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. In this Cup, only Poison-, Bug-, Ghost-, Dark-, and Fairy-types are permitted. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Halloween Cup bouts right now.

Halloween 2021 graphic in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Halloween 2021 graphic in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

The top-ranked Pokémon for the Halloween Cup in Pokémon GO include:

  1. Mandibuzz: Air Slash, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
  2. Golbat: Wing Attack, Poison Fang, Shadow Ball
  3. Azumarill powered up with Candy XL: Bubble, Ice Beam, Play Rough
  4. Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  5. Shadow Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  6. Shadow Beedrill: Poison Jab, Drill Run, X-Scissor
  7. Alolan Ninetails: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam
  8. Trash Cloak Wormadam powered up with Candy XL: Confusion, Iron Head, Bug Buzz
  9. Crustle: Smack Down, X-Scissor, Rock Slide
  10. Jellicent: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
  11. Froslass: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Shadow Ball
  12. Mawile: Fire Fang, Power-up Punch, Play Rough
  13. Alolan Grimer powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Crunch, Sludge Bomb
  14. Shadow Golbat: Wing Attack, Poison Fang, Shadow Ball
  15. Forretress: Bug Bite, Mirror Shot, Earthquake
  16. Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Play Rough
  17. Shadow Scizor: Bullet Punch, Night Slash, Iron Head
  18. Umbreon: Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort
  19. Shadow Skuntank: Poison Jab, Crunch, Flamethrower
  20. Alolan Muk: Poison Jab, Dark Pulse, Acid Spray

This is a major switch-up since the last time we saw the Halloween Cup in Pokémon GO. This is due in large part to the Candy XL mechanic that didn't exist back during 202o's Halloween Cup.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.