Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Little Jungle Cup Meta Sept. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine is happening now in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Classic, and the new Little Jungle Cup. The standard Master League allows any Pokémon with any CP, while the Master League Classic creates a new meta by banning Pokémon that have been powered up with Candy XL. The rules of Little Jungle Cup are a bit more complex. The rules are: Pokémon must be at or below 500 CP to enter and do not need to be able to evolve to enter. Only Normal-, Grass-, Electric-, Poison-, Ground-, Flying-, Bug-, and Dark-type Pokémon are permitted and Shuckle and Smeargle are banned. Let's take a look at the meta for the Little Jungle Cup.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Little Jungle Cup are:

Cottonee: Charm, Grass Knot, Seed Bomb Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast Shelmet: Infestation, Body Slam, Bug Buzz Skarmory: Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack Wigglytuff: Charm, Ice Beam, Play Rough Chansey: Pound, Psychic, Hyper Beam Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch Skorupi: Poison Sting, Aqua Tail, Sludge Bomb Shadow Skorupi: Poison Sting, Aqua Tail, Sludge Bomb Swinub: Powder Snow, Icy Wind, Body Slam Onix: Rock Throw, Sand Tomb, Rock Slide Steelix: Dragon Tail, Crunch, Heavy Slam Deino: Dragon Breath, Body Slam, Crunch Ducklett: Wing Attack, Bubble Beam, Brave Bird Shadow Swinub: Powder Snow, Icy Wind, Body Slam Whimsicott: Charm, Grass Knot, Hurricane Shadow Forretress: Bug Bite, Mirror Shot, Heavy Slam Shadow Skarmory: Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack Vigoroth: Counter, Body Slam, Brick Break

This is a brand new cup added to Pokémon GO, so I'm going to give this one a shot. You can use this list to create a team to take into battle.