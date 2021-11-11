Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Kanto Cup Meta Nov. 20211

GO Battle League Season Nine is on its final leg in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Premier Classic, and a player's choice Cup which was voted for on Twitter to be the Kanto Cup. The Kanto Cup uses the Great League limitation of 1500 CP and only permits Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto Region.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Kanto Cup are:

Chansey powered up with Candy XL: Pound, Psychic, Hyper Beam Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Lickitung powered up with Candy XL: Luck, Body Slam, Power Whip Shadow Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Lapras: Ice Shard, Surf, Skull Bash Shadow Ninetails: Fire Spin, Fire-type Weather Ball, Overheat Beedrill: Poison Jab, Drill Run, X-Scissor Hypno: Confusion, Thunder Punch, Shadow Ball Shadow Beedrill: Poison Jab, Drill Run, X-Scissor Pidgeot: Gust, Feather Dance, Brave Bird Alolan Muk: Poison Jab, Acid Spray, Dark Pulse Alolan Grimer powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Crunch, Sludge Bomb Ninetails: Fire Spin, Fire-type Weather Ball, Overheat Alolan Sandslash: Powder Snow, Ice Punch, Bulldoze Dewgong: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Water Pulse Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Shadow Golbat: Wing Attack, Poison Fang, Shadow Ball Golbat: Wing Attack, Poison Fang, Shadow Ball Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Dragonair: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Dragon Pulse

This Cup is one of those that seems to have a lower bar of entry. We're seeing fewer species that would need Candy XL here to be viable, which makes it quite an accessible meta compared to other, more demanding Leagues in Pokémon GO. This is a dramatically different list from the last time that the Kanto Cup was live in the game so if you do have a previously established team, be sure to check these updated rankings.