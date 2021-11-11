Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Kanto Cup Meta Nov. 20211

Posted on
by
|
Comments

GO Battle League Season Nine is on its final leg in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Premier Classic, and a player's choice Cup which was voted for on Twitter to be the Kanto Cup. The Kanto Cup uses the Great League limitation of 1500 CP and only permits Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto Region.

Pokémon GO logo. Credit: Niantic
Pokémon GO logo. Credit: Niantic

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Kanto Cup are:

  1. Chansey powered up with Candy XL: Pound, Psychic, Hyper Beam
  2. Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  3. Lickitung powered up with Candy XL: Luck, Body Slam, Power Whip
  4. Shadow Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  5. Lapras: Ice Shard, Surf, Skull Bash
  6. Shadow Ninetails: Fire Spin, Fire-type Weather Ball, Overheat
  7. Beedrill: Poison Jab, Drill Run, X-Scissor
  8. Hypno: Confusion, Thunder Punch, Shadow Ball
  9. Shadow Beedrill: Poison Jab, Drill Run, X-Scissor
  10. Pidgeot: Gust, Feather Dance, Brave Bird
  11. Alolan Muk: Poison Jab, Acid Spray, Dark Pulse
  12. Alolan Grimer powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Crunch, Sludge Bomb
  13. Ninetails: Fire Spin, Fire-type Weather Ball, Overheat
  14. Alolan Sandslash: Powder Snow, Ice Punch, Bulldoze
  15. Dewgong: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Water Pulse
  16. Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
  17. Shadow Golbat: Wing Attack, Poison Fang, Shadow Ball
  18. Golbat: Wing Attack, Poison Fang, Shadow Ball
  19. Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
  20. Dragonair: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Dragon Pulse

This Cup is one of those that seems to have a lower bar of entry. We're seeing fewer species that would need Candy XL here to be viable, which makes it quite an accessible meta compared to other, more demanding Leagues in Pokémon GO. This is a dramatically different list from the last time that the Kanto Cup was live in the game so if you do have a previously established team, be sure to check these updated rankings.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.